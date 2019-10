The Malvern Leopards (4-4, 3-2) defeated the Fountain Lake Cobras (1-7, 0-5) 41-16 on Friday, October 25, 2019. The wins gives the Leopards the fifth seed in the 7-4A Conference and a spot in the 4A State Playoffs. The Leopards host Nashville (7-1, 4-1) next Friday, November 1, 2019. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.