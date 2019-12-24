Leopards extend winning streak, prevail on road against Nashville in conf. opener

The hometown Malvern Leopards continue to shine on the hardwood for the first half of the 2019-2020 basketball season by coming out victorious on the road against rivals’ the Nashville Scrappers 72-61 in their 7-4A Conference opener on Friday, December 13, 2019 at Scrapper Arena. The Leopards performed productively despite battling the Scrappers in very hostile environment and atmosphere in Nashville. The Leopards have sparked on the winning trail and start the season 1-0 in conference play. The Leopards improve to 6-1 overall for a five-game winning streak.

