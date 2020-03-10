Leopards face tough competition in 2020 Border Battle

Texarkana‑ The Malvern Leopards baseball team competed in the 2020 Border Battle in Texarkana and faced tough competition Friday and Saturday.

The Leopards faced the Longview Lobos (5-4 overall,) The Colony Cougars (6-2-1 overall,) and the Texas High School Tigers (3-1 overall.) The Leopards fell to all three teams 10-2, 7-1, and 11-1 respectively.

Malvern head baseball coach Jordan Knight said he was proud of the Leopards’ effort against the teams they faced. He said as a coach he isn’t judging the results of the matchups. “With determination and detailed work the results will take care of themselves,” he said. “We are looking at the finer details of our game and how we compete in the midst of adverse situations. We are playing against top level competition, because we want our young men to constantly play at a top level mentally.”

In the coming weeks, the Leopards will face conference opponents Mena, Arkadelphia and De Queen and will also face cross county rivals Magnet Cove. Moving forward Knight said that the Border Battle allowed the Leopards and their coaching staff to see their inconsistencies. “Playing in this tournament allows us as a staff to evaluate our coaching and grow in areas of weakness. Moving forward it improves the quality of baseball we expect of ourselves as coaches and our kids,” Knight said. “We are delighted with what we learned and embrace the journey that lies ahead.”