Leopards fall in first road test

For their first test on the road this 2019 football season, the Malvern Leopards traveled to Hot Springs to take on the Lakeside Rams in their final non-conference game of the season on Friday, September 20, 2019.

The Rams were able to attack through the air and on the ground to defeat the Leopards 41-19. The Leopards will now open 7-4A Conference play with a 1-2 record. They will travel to the Pit to take on the Bauxite Miners next Friday, September 27, at 7 p.m.

The Rams got hot early, scoring on four of their seven drives in the first half. The Rams won the coin toss and elected to receive the opening kickoff. The Rams started their first drive at their own 27 yard line. After two rushes and two passes, the Rams found the end zone on a 42 yard pass. Their point after touchdown (PAT) was no good as they took a 6-0 lead over the Leopards with 10:04 left in the first quarter.

Read full story in Saturday's September 21, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.