The Malvern Leopard 2019 football season has come to an end in the first round of the 2019 State Playoffs for the Class 4A. The Leopards were unable to get past a top ranked Ozark team and fell 21-0.

The Leopards, who went from an 0-10 season in 2018, finished the 2019 season with a 4-7 overall record and a 3-4 conference record in the 7-4A.