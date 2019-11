The Malvern Leopards lost their 7-4A Conference game against the Nashville Scrappers on Friday, November 1, 2019. The Leopards will take their 4-5 overall record and 3-3 conference record into Arkadelphia to fight in the Ouachita River Rumble against the Arkadelphia Badgers (8-1, 5-1) next Friday, November 8. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.