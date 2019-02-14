Leopards fall to Scrappers, end hoops season at district tournament

It was a disappointing night on the road for the hometown Malvern Leopards senior high basketball squad on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 in the 7-4A Boys District Tournament hosted in Mena. The Leopards faced their rival school colors black and orange opponent the Nashville Scrappers in the first round of tournament play.

The Leopards provided a competitive fight early, but the Scrappers big scoring quarters in the second and fourth helped Nashville prevail for the 64-55 victory over Malvern.

Unfortunately the season ends for the Malvern Leopards play on the hardwood to extend more tourney play at regionals. In first quarter action, the Leopards and the Scrappers showcased a high-scoring affair with the Scrappers posting a three-point lead over Malvern, 21-18 to end opening play action. In the second, the Scrappers posted in double-digits but held Malvern just shy one point under double digits to outscore the Leopards, 15-9. At the break, the Leopards took a nine-point deficit into the locker room, trailing Nashville 36-27.

In the second half, the Leopards came out with the aggression on both ends of the court. In the third quarter, the Leopards stepped up defensively and held Nashville under double-digit scoring with Malvern outscoring the Scrappers 10-8. After three periods of action, Nashville maintained the lead over Malvern, 45-37.

In the fourth quarter, the Leopards poured 18 points on the scoreboard, but the Scrappers dropped 20 points through the net to increase their margin and roll on to victory over Malvern for the second time this season.

For the game, Leopards' senior Logan Schneider led scoring with 15 points and nailed one trey from behind the arc. Dakovon Blackmon and Dallas Lewis each posted 12 points for double-figures. Blackmon also swished two trey's. Aaron Jones finished with eight points, seniors' Blace West had five points with one trey and London Florence contributed three points for one trey against Nashville.

The Leopards end the season 9-15 overall and finish 7-4A Conference play fifth at 6-6. The district tournament will wrap-up Saturday, February 16, 2019 with the finals in Mena.

The Leopards were under the direction of Malvern Senior High Boys Basketball Head Coach Jess Martin and Assistant Coach Tirrell Brown.