Leopards finish as runners-up in postseason tournament

After defeating Harmony Grove in the first round of the Sr. Babe Ruth Postseason Tournament, hosted at Morrison Park in Malvern, the Malvern Leopards found themselves taking on top seeded Arkadelphia in the second round of the winner’s bracket Saturday.

The Leopards lost the match up and went into the loser’s bracket to face the Ouachita Warriors. After the ejection of both Ouachita coaches, the Warriors forfeited the game and put the Leopards in the championship game against Arkadelphia. The Leopards held a 5-1 lead over the Warriors at the time of forfeit. The Leopards won the second matchup against Arkadelphia, 27-16, to force a sudden death game that Arkadelphia won 17-2 in three innings. The loss made the Leopards the runners-up of the tournament while Arkadelphia was named the champions.