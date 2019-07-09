Leopards football prepares for James King 7 on 7

Coming off a two week break, the Malvern Leopards football team was on the field Monday, July 8, 2019 practicing for the James King Memorial 7 on 7 Tournament. The Leopards football team will host the memorial tournament on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field. Pool play will begin at 9 a.m. and run until 1 p.m. Malvern National Bank will then provide lunch to players and tournament play will begin at 3 p.m. The tournament will have 10 teams from around the state compete including Lakeside, Hot Springs, Pulaski Academy, Little Rock Christian, Warren, Hope, Benton, and Camden Fairview.

Malvern head football coach J.D. Plumlee said that there will be no fee at the gate and guests can come and go as they please. Plumlee invites all in the community to come watch the Leopards as they battle in the tournament. The concession stand will also be open.

The James King Memorial 7 on 7 is in its seventh year and honors James King who lost his life in 2012. King was a member of the Leopards football team and graduated from Malvern High School in 2011. King then went on to play for Southern Arkansas University.