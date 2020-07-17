Leopards get the win over Cardinals, 11-8, take field again Saturday

For the first night of the postseason tournament in the Arkadelphia Sr. Babe Ruth League, the Malvern Leopards were able to dominate the Harmony Grove Cardinals to get the win 12-4.

Malvern head coach Jordan Knight said that seeing what the Leopards were capable of was really exciting. This was the third matchup between the Leopards and Cardinals with the two teams splitting wins in the regular season. “The way we attacked the game was awesome and we played a complete baseball game,” Knight said. “This is our third time now that we’ve played them in two one run game, we won one, they’ve won one. We knew we had the confidence to beat a team like that."

For the game, the Leopards totaled 12 runs on 14 hits and had two errors. The Cardinals were kept to just four runs on four hits and one error. The Leopards will take the field again on Saturday at 12:15 p.m. at Morrison Park.

“The way we attacked the game was awesome and we played a complete baseball game. That was defensively, offensively, pitching and when we do that we see what we’re capable of doing,” Knight said. “That’s a positive step for us because we know that we’re capable of it and when we execute that we know what we’re able to do and that’s really exciting. Hopefully that confidence carries us on and we find a way to win a championship to close out the summer.”