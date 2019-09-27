The Leopards go on the road to face Bauxite

The Malvern Leopards football team is entering the 7-4A Conference after two losses to higher classification teams.

The Leopards started their 2019 non-conference schedule with a win 20-7 over their Hot Spring County rival the Glen Rose Beavers. The Leopards fell in their next two games against Lake Hamilton, 63-34 and Lakeside 41-19. The Leopards will look to bounce back as they head to the Pit on Friday, September 27, 2019 to face the Bauxite Miners. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

In the Leopards game against Lakeside, held at Rams Stadium, the Leopards had a total of 264 yards with 9 passing yards and 255 rushing yards. The Leopards also scored three touchdowns. In the passing game, quarterback Cedric Simmons completed one pass on four attempts for nine yards. Braxton Allen had no completions on seven attempts. Malvern’s Marquez “Bud” Johnson caught the one completion from Simmons for nine yards. Johnson also had five rushes for two yards. Leading in rushing for the Leopards was Simmons who had 17 carries for 131 yards and two touchdowns. Kieth Caradine had 11 carries for 105 yards and one touchdown and Jacobe Hart had four carries for 21 yards.

The Leopards defense gave up a total of 438 yards to the Rams with 251 passing yards and 187 rushing yards and six touchdowns.

This week, the Leopards will look to make a statement with a win over the Bauxite Miners. The Leopards are 12-2 in the 7-4 Conference since the 2017 season. In 2018, the Leopards went winless in conference play to finish last. Looking to shake up what is considered one of the best conferences in Arkansas high school football, the Leopards will look to defeat the Miners on their home turf.

The Miners have gone 2-1 so far this season. The Miners lost their 2019 season opener to Covington out of Tennessee 37-12. The Miners then went on to defeat Des Arc 32-28 then Glen Rose 33-20. Since the Miners elected to start the season in Week 0, they were able to secure a bye week in week three.

Through the Miners first three weeks, they have totaled 978 yards, 597 passing yards, 381 rush yards and 11 touchdowns. In 2018, the Miners were a tough contender in the 7-4A Conference. The Miners finished 9-3 for the season, 5-2 in conference, tied for second in the conference and made the playoffs. The Miners won their first playoff game against Truman 21-6 but were defeated for the second time by conference rival Nashville 41-18 in round two. The Miners a picked to finish fourth in the class 7-4A conference by Hooten’s. The Leopards are picked to finish seventh in the conference.

In 2018, the Miners defeated the Leopards 34-3 at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field. In that game, the Miners totaled 379 yards, 24 pass yards, 355 rushing yards, and five touchdowns. The Leopards will look to avoid a repeat of last season and come out of the Pit with a conference win.