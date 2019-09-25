Leopards golf headed to state tournament

The Malvern Leopards golf team will be heading to the 4A State Golf Tournament at Red Apple Inn in Heber Springs on October 8, 2019 after becoming the 7-4A District Champions on September 18.

While at the district tournament, held at DeGray Golf Course, the Leopards team shot a 273 to become the district champions. The next closest team was the Arkadelphia Badgers who shot a 283.

Two Leopards finished in the top five of the tournament to earn all conference honors. Braxton Allen, who shot an 81, and Andrew Edwards, who shot a 91 earned all conference honors.

Malvern’s Hannah Carey will also be playing in the girls 4A State Golf Tournament as an individual that will be held October 1, at the Harrison Country Club. Carey shot a 76 in the district tournament.

Malvern Head Golf Coach Seth Roberts was also nominated as Coach of Year for the 7-4A Conference.

Leopards Individual District Tournament Results:

Braxton Allen, 81

Andrew Edwards, 91

Malaki Asher, 101

Cole Carey, 102