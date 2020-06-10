Leopards hit the field for summer league play

After almost a three month hiatus, due to COVID-19 canceling the 2020 baseball season, the Malvern Leopards hit the diamond at Morrison Park for their first game in the Sr. Babe Ruth Summer League Tuesday.

“What a joy it was to be back out on a baseball field with the boys and in front of our community,” Malvern head coach Jordan Knight said. “It was so refreshing to know we are getting back to things we are accustomed to doing as people. To see our kids happy and having an opportunity to do something they enjoy was a blessing to me.”

The Leopards faced Harmony Grove in their first game back on the field. After a back and forth game, Harmony Grove took the advantage in the top of the final inning and defeated the Leopards after a double play in the bottom of the seventh to keep the Leopards from scoring. Harmony Grove won 4-3.

“Our team performed at a high level against Harmony Grove,” Knight said. “We gave ourselves an opportunity to win against a quality opponent, and will only continue to get better. I am pleased with the growth we showed.”

The Leopards return to Morrison Park Friday at 6 p.m. to take on Bearden.