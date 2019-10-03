Leopards hope to take down Cardinals on Homecoming

It’s Homecoming for the Malvern Leopards as they get ready to take on the Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals this Friday, October 4, 2019 at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.

The Leopards are coming home after being on the road the past two weeks. Last week, the Leopards were defeated at the Pit by the Bauxite Miners, 21-7. The loss set the Leopards back to a 1-3 season record and an 0-1 7-4A Conference record.

The Leopards had a combined 349 yards of offense and one touchdown in their game against the Miners. Quarterbacks Cedric Simmons and Braxton Allen had a combined 120 passing yards. Simmons completed six of nine passes for 46 yards. Simmons also rushed the ball on 11 carries for 53 yards and one touchdown. Allen had three completions on eight attempts for 74 yards and one interception. Leading the running backs was Kieth Caradine with 98 yards on 14 carries. He was followed by Marquez “Bud” Johnson with 56 yards on six carries. Jacobe Hart also rushed the ball for 22 yards on five carries to give the Leopards a total of 229 rushing yards. Dante Reed (two receptions, 29 yards), Dallas Lewis (two receptions, 37 yards), Carter Martin (one reception, 14 yards), Hart (two receptions, 33 yards), and Christian Warren (two receptions, seven yards) each caught passes for the Leopards to combine for 120 receiving yards.

Defensively, the Leopards held the Miners to 379 yards (150 passing, 229 rushing) and three touchdowns. The Leopards had two interceptions (one from Alan Alvarez and one from Tre’sean Morman) and a combined 29 tackles against the Miners.

This week the Leopards will host the Harmony Grove Cardinals who are coming off their third straight win. The Cardinals began the season with a loss to Centerpoint, 17-14. The Cardinals bounced back to defeat Gurdon, 14-7 in Week Two. The Cardinals have held their last two opponents to no points scored. The Cardinals defeat Bald Knob 23-0 then beat 7-4A conference opponent Ashdown 34-0. The Cardinals are currently 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in the conference.

For the season, the Cardinals have racked up 1,026 total yards and 11 touchdowns. Most of the Cardinals yards have been in the run game with a total of 982. The Cardinals have only 144 yards through the air. In the Cardinals last game against Ashdown, the Cardinals had 264 rushing yards from seven different backs with six runners in double digits.

In their game last season, the Cardinals defeated the Leopards 30-7. The Cardinals had 74 total plays with 21 first downs, 347 yards, and four touchdowns. The Leopards were held to one touchdown, 31 plays and six first downs. The Cardinals finished the 2018 season with a 5-5 overall record and a 3-4 conference record. The Cardinals finished fifth in the conference, but missed the playoffs. This season they are picked to finish last in the conference by Hooten’s. The Leopards are picked to finish seventh in the conference, just ahead of the Cardinals.

Kickoff for the Leopards and Cardinals game will begin at 7 p.m. at Claude Mann Stadium-David Alpe Field.