Leopards, Lady Leopards come up short in first road battles against Episcopal

LITTLE ROCK - The hometown Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards soccer teams made the trip to the capital city of Little Rock Monday to battle on the road for the first time this season against Episcopal. Malvern competed hard, but was shutout in both games against the Episcopal Wildcats and Lady Wildcats in non-conference soccer competition.

In senior high girls competition, the Lady Leopards suffered a 6-0 defeat to the Lady Wildcats. In the senior high boys match-up, the Leopards fell short 7-0 to the Wildcats.

The Leopards and Lady Leopards have started their 2020 soccer season with hard fought battles against three tough opponents to prepare them for a challenging 4A South Conference season. Despite an 0-3 start, Malvern soccer head coach Seth Roberts knows the Leopards and Lady Leopards will be ready to challenge their opponents in the conference. Roberts thought Malvern competed hard against two good and solid Episcopal squads that are quality contenders in the Class 3A. It was the first time Malvern competed on grass this season and Roberts thought Episcopal’s overall performance provided a challenge for good experience that the Leopards and Lady Leopards need before starting conference play.

“It was nasty weather and our first time playing on grass this year. Both teams got off to a slow start and fell behind because of it, but both played a much better second half. Episcopal was a good team with kids who play year round together on club teams. It was good experience for us to play a quality team before heading into a tough conference schedule,” Roberts said.