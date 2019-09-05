Leopards, Lady Leopards tennis concludes season series matches against Fountain Lake

The Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards tennis teams concluded their season series matches on the road against the Fountain Lake Cobras and Lady Cobras in singles and doubles competition on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Fountain Lake.

This was both teams second meeting of the season as Malvern hosted Fountain Lake to open the 2019 tennis season back on August 20, 2019 in Malvern. The Leopards and Lady Leopards brought competitive performance in singles and doubles matches in senior high boys and girls action against Fountain Lake. Malvern’s Hannah Miller came out victorious in senior high girls singles competition for the evening.

Malvern tennis head coach Tirrell Brown thought both Malvern Leopards and Lady Leopards teams competed hard and they’re progressing productively during each match this season.

Today, September 5, 2019 Malvern tennis teams will continue more competition on the road at De Queen. This is a make-up date from Tuesday, August 27, 2019 due to inclement weather conditions.

MALVERN VS. FOUNTAIN LAKE RESULTS

GIRLS SINGLES

Fountain Lake defeated (Malvern) Raechel Lindsey, 8-0

(Malvern) Hannah Miller defeated Fountain Lake, 8-6

Fountain Lake defeated (Malvern) Star Casey

Fountain Lake defeated (Malvern) Emily Cunningham, 8-2

Fountain Lake defeated (Malvern) Tyra McMahan

Fountain Lake defeated (Malvern) Hallie Todd, 6-1

GIRLS DOUBLES

Fountain Lake defeated (Malvern) Elli White and Laura Paul, 6-4

BOYS SINGLES

Fountain Lake defeated (Malvern) Gavin Frye, 6-0

Fountain Lake defeated (Malvern) Taylor Vik, 6-2

BOYS DOUBLES

Fountain Lake defeated (Malvern) Gavin Frye and Taylor Vik, 6-4