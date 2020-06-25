Leopards late defense seals win against Warriors, 8-3

After rain delayed the game between the Malvern Leopards and the Ouachita Warriors Tuesday in the Sr. Babe Ruth League, the two squads were able to play Wednesday at Morrison Park.

The Leopards four-run second inning along with a strong defensive front in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings helped seal the win against the Warriors, 8-3.

The win for the Leopards puts their record at 2-2 for summer league play. The loss puts the Warriors record at 0-3 so far for summer league play. The Leopards next game will be on the road against Bearden June 30. The Warriors play again tonight at Warrior Field against Bearden at 5 p.m. and will be back at home to take on Harmony Grove Friday at 5 p.m.