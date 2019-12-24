Leopards move to 2-0 in conference, top Bearcats 45-39 at home
By:
Gerren Smith
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Malvern, AR
The hometown Malvern Leopards kept themselves from defeat on the hardwood Friday, December 20, 2019 to prevail once again in a testy battle in 7-4A Conference hoops competition to top the visiting Mena Bearcats 45-39 at home for senior high boys basketball action at the Leopard Center.
The Leopards propel to a six-game winning streak and improve to 7-1 overall.
