Leopards move to 2-0 in conference, top Bearcats 45-39 at home

The hometown Malvern Leopards kept themselves from defeat on the hardwood Friday, December 20, 2019 to prevail once again in a testy battle in 7-4A Conference hoops competition to top the visiting Mena Bearcats 45-39 at home for senior high boys basketball action at the Leopard Center.

The Leopards propel to a six-game winning streak and improve to 7-1 overall.

