Leopards move to 2-0 in conference, top Bearcats 45-39 at home

LEAOPARD DEFESE: Malvern’s (0) Dallas Lewis shows high energy for defensive pressure with (4) Aaron Jones in the background for the Leopards defense against Mena during Friday’s December 20, 2019 7-4A Conference home game at the Leopard Center. The Leopards defeated Mena 45-39. Lewis and Jones with Dakovon Blackmon scored in double-figures for Malvern.
By: 
Gerren Smith
Staff Writer
Tuesday, December 24, 2019
Malvern, AR

The hometown Malvern Leopards kept themselves from defeat on the hardwood Friday, December 20, 2019 to prevail once again in a testy battle in 7-4A Conference hoops competition to top the visiting Mena Bearcats 45-39 at home for senior high boys basketball action at the Leopard Center.
The Leopards propel to a six-game winning streak and improve to 7-1 overall.
Read more from this story in Wednesday's December 25, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.

Category:

Malvern Daily Records Friends 2 Follow