Leopards showcase productive play in victory against Panthers

The Malvern Leopards provided the hometown hoop fans at the Leopard Center some productive play on the hardwood against the Ashdown Panthers on Thursday, January 31, 2019. The Leopards defeated the Panthers 40-24 that showcase a mixture of varsity and junior varsity players competing in senior high boys basketball.

The Leopards trailed the Panthers 7-4 at end of first quarter action. In the second, Malvern came out sparking with aggression and regained the momentum to outscore Ashdown 19-8. Blace West drained two big three-pointers from behind the arc and Dakovon Blackmon also nailed a trifecta from downtown for the Leopards. Aaron Jones and Logan Schneider each scored baskets from the field to spark the Leopards offensive threat against the Panthers in first half action. At the break, Malvern led Ashdown, 26-15.

In the third quarter, the Panthers fell short to score with Malvern adding a basket to increase their lead from big man John Nolen to give the Leopards a 28-15 advantage to end three periods of play.

In the fourth, Dallas Lewis, Blackmon, West and Schneider all made contributions of scoring for the Leopards to outscore the Panthers 12-9 in the final quarter of action. Malvern went onto a 16-point victory.

For the game, Leopards' West led scoring with 11 points and Blackmon had 10 points for double-figures. Schneider followed with six points, Jones had four points, JJ Davis finished with three points, Lewis and Nolen each contributed two points apiece.

Tonight, February 5, 2019 the Leopards return to 7-4A Conference competition on the road at De Queen to conclude their league series matchup. The Leopards won the first meeting back on January 11, 2019 at the Leopard Center and aim to sweep the series in De Queen.