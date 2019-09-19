Leopards take on Rams in first road game of the season

Coming off a 63-34 loss to the higher classification Lake Hamilton Wolves last Friday, the Malvern Leopards look to get back on the winning side as they travel to Hot Springs for their first road game against the Lakeside Rams on Friday, September 20, 2019. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Lakeside.

Despite the loss to the Wolves, Malvern Head Coach J.D. Plumlee was happy with the performance the Leopards had against the Wolves. “They played their butts off,” Plumlee said after the game last week. “We had eight guys playing both ways almost the whole game and our guys just battled the whole game.”

The Leopards are now 1-1 for the 2019 season. In their game with the Wolves, the Leopards were able to attack through the air and on the ground. Junior quarterback Braxton Allen completed nine of 14 passes for 197 yards and three passing touchdowns. Freshman quarterback Cedric Simmons had seven completed passes on 10 attempts for 60 yards. Simmons also had 11 carries for 49 yards and one rushing touchdown. The combination of Keith Caradine and Marquez “Bud” Johnson provided a good ground attack for the Leopards.

