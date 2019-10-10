Leopards travel to Ashdown, look to keep ball rolling

After coming off a big win on Homecoming, the Malvern Leopards will look to keep to win streak going as they travel to Ashdown to take on the Panthers on Friday, October 11, 2019. Kickoff at 7 p.m.

The win improves the Leopards record to 2-3 and 1-1 in the 7-4A Conference. The Leopards were able to take down the Haskell Harmony Grove Cardinals (3-2, 1-1) 29-24 in a wild finish. The Leopards had led the Cardinals 29-16 with 2:19 left in game. The Cardinals were then able to score after a 67 yard drive to trail 29-24 with 34.7 seconds left. The Cardinals recovered the onside kick at the Malvern 44 yard line. Quick passes and two holding penalties on the Leopards put the Cardinals at the Malvern 15 yard line with 7.1 seconds left. The Cardinals had two passes fall incomplete as the Leopard defense stood strong. “Everybody was just unbelievable,” Malvern Head Football Coach J.D. Plumlee said after the game. “What a great high school football game.”

Malvern freshman Cedric Simmons led the charge for the Leopards in their game against Harmony Grove. Simmons completed six of 11 passes for 102 yards and one passing touchdown. Simmons also rushed the ball 19 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns. “The freshman Cedric Simmons rose up and made some big time plays on third down,” Coach Plumlee said. Simmons’s touchdown pass was on a 33 yard pass to Dallas Lewis. Lewis caught three passes for 79 yards and one touchdown in the game. The other touchdown came from Daylan Ross on a punt return. The Leopards were also able to convert a two-point conversion when Simmons handed the ball to Christian Warren, who then passed to Malaki Asher in the end zone.

The Leopards had a total of 219 yards against Harmony Grove with 132 rushing yards and 87 passing yards. Rushing the ball was Kieth Caradine (four carries, eight yards), Marquez “Bud” Johnson (six carries, 26 yards), Malik Reliford (one carry), and Jacobe Hart (eight carries, 38 yards). Receiving the ball was Lewis (three receptions, 79 yards, one touchdown), Warren (one reception, four yards), Hart (one reception, two yards), and Asher (one reception, two yards). “How about our offense responding?” Coach Plumlee said about when the Leopards trailed 16-14 with 9:25 left in the fourth quarter.

On defense, the Leopards allowed 215 yards to Harmony Grove with 52 passing yards and 163 rushing yards. The Leopards defense had a total of 77 tackles, two sacks, two fumble recoveries (Jacobe Hart and Tre’sean Morman). “The defense played lights out,” Coach Plumlee said.

The Leopards will now be on the road at Ashdown on Friday. The Panthers have a record of 2-3 on the season and a 0-2 7-4A Conference record. The Panthers lost their 2019 season opener to Hamburg 30-20. The Panthers then won two games in a row against De Queen, 39-15 and Hope, 61-14. The Panthers then lost their conference opener to Harmony Grove, 34-0. Last week the Panthers took on Bauxite and lost 27-24. The Panthers gave up a total of 223 yards to Bauxite with 50 passing yards, 173 rushing yards, and four touchdowns.

When asked how he felt about the upcoming match up with Ashdown, Coach Plumlee said he feels great. “How can you not feel great after a win? I think the kids are starting to believe a little bit and we still have a lot of mistakes that we have to clean up but it’s great to win.”

The Leopards went 0-10 for the 2018 and lost to Ashdown 47-15. Ashdown finished the 2018 season with a 3-7 record and a 1-6 conference record. The Panthers finished seventh in the conference. This season, Ashdown is predicted to finish fifth in the 7-4A Conference by Hooten’s Arkansas Football. The Leopards are predicted to finish seventh this season by Hooten’s. “We just have to go and take care of business and see where it ends at the end of the year,” Coach Plumlee said.