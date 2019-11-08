Leopards vs No.1 ranked Badgers to renew longtime historic rivalry for 3rd Annual Ouachita River Rumble 2019

Once again it’s time for another rivalry showdown on the gridiron between Clark County’s top-ranked Arkadelphia Badgers vs Hot Spring County’s Malvern Leopards for the 3rd Annual Ouachita River Rumble 2019 to highlight the battle for the ORR belt for Week 10 of Arkansas high school football.

This epic rivalry football game is sponsored by the College of the Ouachitas. Friday night November 8, 2019 presents the third year for this extraordinary rivalry event and game, which will take place in Badger mania at Badger Stadium on the AllCare Pharmacy Field in Arkadelphia. Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.

Read more in Thursday's November 7, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.