Leopards win big in season opener against CMA, 80-24 in Lakeside Classic

The hometown Malvern Leopards provided an overall top-notch performance on the hardwood in their season-opener Monday, November 18, 2019 to defeat the Christian Ministries Academy Conquerors 80-24 in the Lakeside Classic for senior high boys basketball action.

The Leopards controlled the pace early and was led by the senior duo of Dakovon Blackmon posting 25 points and Aaron Jones dropping 17 points for double-figures. Malvern received several contributions from the team in an up and down fast paced style of basketball against CMA.

