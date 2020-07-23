Library curbside pickup service continues

The Malvern-Hot Spring County Library offers curbside pickup service Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, while the building is closed to the public.

Patrons may place holds on materials online or by phone, and they will receive a notification when their items are ready for pickup.

The library’s phased reopening plan prioritizes the safety of both library patrons and library staff while finding ways to provide services that the library is uniquely positioned to perform. The board voted to continue curbside services, and will reassess on August 21st at the next library board meeting, according to a news released.

The board also shared this information.

•Returned materials are quarantined for 72 hours, disinfected and then returned to shelves for circulation.

•Continued discontinuation of meeting room reservations by the general public, and library programming.

•As recommendations of social distancing are still in effect, the bookmobile will remain closed for public use. The bookmobile will be used to facilitate hold pickup within the five county region. A new website is available at: www.midarklibrary.org

•Email printing requests to hotspringcountylibrary@yahoo.com and pickup curbside.

•Voter registration forms available for pickup via curbside service.

•Free Wi-Fi access provided in the library parking lot 24/7 and at seven locations throughout Hot Spring County.

•The Jessie Ashford Genealogy Annex remains temporarily closed due to inadequate space for social distancing. However, staff are able to handle genealogy requests remotely. Patrons may reach a research specialist by email at JessieAshford2020@gmail.com or leave a phone message at 501-229-1544.

The librarians are able to assist with reading recommendations, or other essential services such as printing, copying, and faxing. Check out movies, games, audiobooks, a WiFi hotspot or even a fishing pole. The library’s Summer Reading program is in full swing. Residents can join in with the weekly activities and earn prizes for reading and completing missions. To encourage reading during the summer months, the library has programming available for all age levels. Find out more information by visiting the library’s website at www.hsclibrary.arkansas.gov. Patrons can also follow the library on Facebook as Malvern Hot Spring County Library, or on Instagram at MHSC Library, or call 501-332-5441.