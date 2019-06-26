Library named after Herrington

June 13 was a night that won’t be forgotten for Carol Herrington’s family at the College of the Ouachitas (COTO) Adult Education graduation ceremony. During the graduation ceremony, Jan Robertson made an announcement that a numerous amount of books had been given to the COTO Workforce Center’s Library. They had decided to redo the library. After making that decision, the staff decided to dedicate and rename the library after the late Carol Herrington, who was one of the dedicated, hardworking teachers.

The library will now be called the Carol Herrington Memorial Library. Her daughter, Julie Revels, was given a plaque during the graduation ceremony as a reminder of all her wonder years helping students and adults of all ages get their diploma.

Her family couldn’t be more proud! Thank you COTO Adult Education Workforce Center for this honor. She would have loved it dearly!