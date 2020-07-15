Library offers free pizza during census drive

From now until 2 p.m. the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library will be giving away a coupon for a free pizza upon completion of the 2020 Census as a part of its Census Completion Drive. The drive is taking place at the library located at 202 E. Third Street and the Bookmobile that is parked at the Henson Benson Foundation located at 22560 US-67 in Perla.

Information collected through the census determine how much funding cities and counties receive. As well as being used for determining funding, the information from the census is used for the reapportion of the U.S. House of Representatives and for the redrawing of boundaries of the congressional and state legislative districts.