LifeNet EMS hosts Annual Community BBQ

The LifeNet Medical Emergency Service staff of Tommy Singleton, Melinda Ritter, DJ Sanders, Jeff Hunter, Devan Steen, Tina Bell and Brad Chunn hosted their annual Community BBQ and Membership Drive in Malvern on Thursday, July 11, 2019. The event was open to anyone living in Hot Spring County. Several citizens of the community attended and were provided a barbecue sandwich, chips, desserts and a drink. LifeNet representatives also granted the opportunity for kids to tour inside the back of an ambulance and learn information about their emergency services. The event was held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.