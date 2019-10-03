Lions aim for upset road victory against ranked Prescott

The Bismarck Lions (2-2 overall, 0-1 conf.) returns on the road to familiar territory in Nevada County to face one of the top ranked teams in the state for Class 3A the Prescott Curley Wolves (2-2 overall, 1-0 conf.) this Friday night, October 4, 2019 at Eddie Jackson Field at Cummins Stadium.

Kickoff is set at 7 p.m.

The Lions are coming off two back to back losses despite starting the season 2-0 defeating Cutter Morning Star and Baptist Prep, but falling to Poyen on the road in their final game of the non-conference schedule. Last week, the Lions faced their toughest opponent in their 5-3A Conference opener at home to No. 1 ranked team the Camden Harmony Grove Hornets 68-14 at Doyle Henderson Field.

This week, the Lions are determined to get back on the winning trail but face another worthy top contender in the talented Prescott Curley Wolves.

Prescott lost its first two games of the season in close encounters to Rison (42-40 double overtime) and Mena (36-35 overtime). But the Wolves have gained some momentum with a dominating 37-point victory against rivals’ Hope. The Curley Wolves earned a win for last week’s conference opener due to a forfeit by Fouke, but haven’t played since Friday, September 20, 2019.

The Lions are more fresh and determined to step back into the win column as a more improved team then last season. This season the Lions have caught the attention of teams in the Class 3A by their performances up to Week 5 of Arkansas high school football. Quarterback James Kegley has passed for nearly 400 yards to complete 34 of 74 passes this season. On the ground attack, Brett Williams and Kegley lead the Lions in rushing yards and Collier Robertson has 17 receptions to lead the receiving crew for the Lions.

Bismarck Lions football head coach Daniel Keithley expects the Curley Wolves to come out physical and aggressive with a load of talent on both sides of the ball. Keithley has been impressed by the Lions production throughout the season, but aims for Bismarck to bring their aggression and fight to a place with a lot of football tradition.

Veteran Prescott football head coach Tommy Poole presents another talented group of Curley Wolves this season. Prescott quarterback Jacobie Nolen has passed over 300 yards this season for five touchdowns. Senior running back Derriun Thompson lead the Curley Wolves run game with over 200 yards rushing along Alex George, and Jacaylon Zachery has sparked Prescott’s ground attack this season. Prescott has been known for many years to produce a load of weapons each season, but the Lions have key pieces to make Friday’s match up intense for a competitive bout.

Prescott topped Bismarck 65-20 last season, but the Lions aim for redemption to upset the Curley Wolves on their home territory this Friday night.

According to Hooten’s Arkansas Football, Prescott is picked to win the 5-3A Conference and Bismarck to finish seventh voted by league coaches.