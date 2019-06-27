Lions Club installs new officers

Immediate Past President, Donnie Taber handed over the reins of the Malvern Lions Club to Bart Herrington during the Lions Club installation ceremony on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at the College of the Ouachitas Board Room.

Special guest James Griffin, member of the Lions Club in Hope, did the installation of the new Malvern Lions Club officers. Bart Herrington was installed as President, Steve Rook as Vice President, Shanna Stuckey as Secretary, Sylvia Keen (not present) as Treasurer, R. L. Oden as Tail Twister, and Danny Riggan as Lion Tamer.

Lions member Scott White and Taber were also awarded with the Centennial Service Award at the ceremony.

The Malvern Lions Club meets every Tuesday at noon at Western Sizzlin.