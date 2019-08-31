Lions defense secures first win against CMS, 33-20

The Bismarck Lions football team opened the 2019 season on the road in Hot Springs taking on the Cutter Morning Star Eagles at Eagle Field on Friday, August 30, 2019.

The Lions got the win over the Eagles 33-20 to start the 2019 season with a win. The Lions will return home next week, Friday, September 6, to take on the Baptist Prep Eagles. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

The Lions defense came up strong against the Eagles with five interceptions in the game. Bismarck senior Michael Anderson had two interceptions, senior Chase Smith had one interception, senior Collier Robertson had one interception for a touchdown, and sophomore Braden Efird had one interception.

It looked as though the Lions were going to have a dismal night after the Eagles were able to convert on a fourth and 25, then score on the next play from the Bismarck 20 yard line to start the game. The Eagles missed the point after touchdown (PAT) to take an early 6-0 lead with 10:02 left in the first quarter.

The Lions answered with a touchdown of their own six minutes later. Big plays by sophomore Brett Williams, Robertson, and senior quarterback James Kegley put the Lions in position to score. On a fourth and goal just inches from the goal line, Kegley was able to run in the ball for the Lion touchdown. Junior Connor Corley kicked the PAT and the Lions led the Eagles 7-6 with 3:53 left in the first quarter.

The Eagles retook the lead near the end of the first quarter. The Lions had turned the ball over on downs and three plays later the Eagles were able to find the end zone. Their two-point conversion was no good but they held a five point 12-7 lead over the Lions with :43 seconds left in the first.

The Lions took the lead for good in the second quarter. The Lions were able to capitalize on the Smith interception that set the Lions up at the Eagle 15 yard line. Robertson and Kegley were able to drive the Lions to the three yard line where Kegley ran the ball in for his second touchdown of the night. The PAT was no good, but the Lions took a one point, 13-12 lead over the Eagles with 8:58 left in the second quarter.

The next Lions score was on a pick six by Robertson. The interception and touchdown put the Lions up 19-12 over the Eagles.

After Anderson’s second interception of the night, the Lions were able to drive the ball down field for a touchdown once again. This drive started from the 50 yard line and took nine plays to get to the end zone. Williams scored the touchdown for the Lions and the PAT was good. With 1:03 left in the first half, the Lions led 26-12.

The Lions scored only once in the second half. The Lions defense had forced the Eagles to punt and the Lions took over possession at their own 12-yard line. Multiple runs by Williams, a pass from Kegley to senior Braden Shuffield, and a couple of quarterback keepers by Kegley drove the Lions downfield. From 14 yards out, Shuffield was able to score the Lions final touchdown. The PAT was good and Bismarck took a dominating lead, 33-12 with 4:28 left in the third quarter.

After two scoreless quarters, the Eagles were able to find the end zone once more in the game. With 1:41 left, the Eagles were able to complete a 44 yard pass for a touchdown. The Eagles were also able to convert a two-point conversion to trail 33-20 to the Lions.

The game ended with the Lions having possession of the ball at their own 47 yard line.