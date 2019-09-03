Lions golf tears up the fairways

On the road at the Magellan Golf Course in the Hot Springs Village, the Bismarck Lions and Lady Lions golf teams took part in a 9-hole match against host Fountain Lake and Nashville on Thursday, August 29, 2019.

Both the Lions and Lady Lions came out as the top finishers in the match on Thursday. The Lions placed first with a team score of 125. The Fountain Lake boys team placed second to the Lions with a team score of 126. Bismarck’s Jacob Loy was the medalist of the match with a round of 38. The runner-up medalist was Chris Desfassiaux from Fountain Lake with a round of 39.

The Lady Lions won the match with a team score of 131. In second was the Nashville girls with a team score of 151. Makenna Norris of Bismarck was the medalist of the match with a round of 42. Tying for runner-up medalist was Bismarck’s Hannah Collie and Nashville’s Ellen Spigner with rounds of 43.

The full results are as follows:

Lions— Jacob Loy, 38; Braden Efird, 41; Logan Bubulka, 59; and Blake Smith, 46.

Fountain Lake boys— Chris Desfassiaux, 39; Zach Redifer, 41; Carson McCoy, 46; and Greggor McMurray, 66.

Nashville boys— Ethan Gunter, 49 and Hunter Serrano, 50.

Lady Lions— Gloria Berry, 46; Makenna Norris, 42; Hannah Collie, 43; and Erin Fendley, 48.

Lady Lions junior varsity— Jenna Payne, 60.

Fountain Lake girls— Sydney Mungle, 57 and Camillie McDaniel, 59.

Nashville girls—Ellen Spigner, 43; Ashley Chambers, 55; Macy, 56 and Adelyn Dunn, 53.