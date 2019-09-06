Lions look to keep win streak alive against Baptist Prep

The Bismarck Lions will try to stay on track with a winning record as they return home to host another Eagles squad. The Lions will be taking on the Baptist Prep Eagles of the 4-3A Conference on Friday, September 6, 2019 for their second non-conference game of the 2019 season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

Last week, the Lions were able to secure victory with a 33-20 win over the Cutter Morning Star Eagles. The Lions defense came up big against Cutter Morning Star with five interceptions, one for a touchdown. Bismarck senior Michael Anderson had two interceptions, senior Chase Smith had one interception, senior Collier Robertson had one interception for a touchdown, and sophomore Braden Efird had one interception. The Lions defense allowed three touchdowns to Cutter Morning Star and one two-point conversion. The Lions had a total of 33 tackles against Cutter Morning Star and two sacks.

Offensively, the Lions were able to score four touchdowns. Two touchdowns were from senior quarterback James Kegley on the ground. Kegley had 13 carries for 71 yards and two rushing touchdowns in last Friday night’s game. Kegley also completed four passes on seven attempts for 45 yards and no interceptions. Scoring for the Lions were senior Braden Shuffield scored one touchdown from 10 yards out. Shuffield had the one carry for 10 yards and the touchdown. Also scoring for the Lions was sophomore Brett Williams. Williams had a total of 14 carries for 60 yards and one touchdown.

