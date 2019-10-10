Lions look to overcome three game loss against Fouke for Homecoming

The Bismarck Lions have battled two of the toughest teams in the Class 3A the past two weeks and will now return home to host the Fouke Panthers for Homecoming on Friday, October 11, 2019. The Homecoming ceremony begins at 6:30 with kickoff to follow at 7 p.m.

The Lions started the season 2-0 with wins over Cutter Morning Star 33-20 and Baptist Prep 32-18. The Lions have lost three games in a row to go 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in 5-3A Conference play. The Lions have lost to Poyen 30-14, Camden Harmony Grove 68-14, and Prescott 56-7.

In their road game against Prescott, the Lions were only able to find the end zone once. The touchdown was scored by senior Braden Shuffield. The Lions gave up eight touchdowns to Prescott along with 480 total yards (228 passing, 252 rushing). Offensively, the Lions had a total of 133 total yards with 15 passing yards and 118 rush yards. Quarterback James Kegley completed three passes on 16 attempts for 15 yards. Rushing, Kegley had seven carries for negative yardage. Also rushing for the Lions was Collier Robertson (one carry, one yard), Shuffield (eight carries, 105 yards), and Brett Williams (five carries, 21 yards). Receiving for the Lions was Robertson (3 receptions 14 yards), Shuffield (one reception, six yards), and Williams (1 reception, 18 yards).

The Lions will now face the Fouke Panthers. The Panthers have had a bit of controversy this season after getting into a brawl with the Glen Rose Beavers in Week 3. The brawl resulted in the suspension of the Panthers entire team and the forfeit of their game with Prescott in Week 4. With the forfeit, Fouke is 2-3 on the season and 0-2 in the 5-3A Conference. The Panthers only two wins of the season came in week’s one and two. Their first win was against Gurdon 41-34 and their second win was against Mineral Springs 38-33. The Panthers then lost to Glen Rose 41-0, Prescott (forfeit loss), and Centerpoint 27-26.

In their one point loss to Centerpoint, the Panthers were able to score four touchdowns. The Panthers had a total of 489 total yards with 335 passing yards and 154 rushing yards. Defensively, the Panthers had 75 total tackles, one sack, and two interceptions.

In 2018, Fouke was able to defeat Bismarck 34-14. The Panthers then finished the season with a 4-7 record and finished fifth in the conference. The Panthers made the 2018 playoffs where they were defeated by Osceola 62-7. This season Fouke is predicted to finish the conference in fifth once again by Hooten’s Arkansas Football. The Lions are predicted to finish seventh.