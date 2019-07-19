Lions meet the new Malvern Baseball Coach

The Malvern Lions Club held their weekly meeting at Western Sizzlin on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. During their meeting, they had a brief update from Malvern School District’s Chief of Staff Jace Roberts about some of the construction happening to Malvern Schools. Lions members also met the new Malvern Head Baseball Coach Jordan Knight.

Roberts started the program by giving an update on the Bill Hunt Field House construction. He said that construction is making good progress and that it should be ready to go by August 1, 2019. Roberts also said that construction to Malvern High School is going well. The expected date of completion for the high school is the start of the school year of 2020. Roberts also explained that bringing the Malvern Graduation back to Malvern is in the works. He said they are still trying to work out the details but are looking to bring it back.

Roberts then introduced the new Malvern Head Baseball Coach Jordan Knight. Roberts gave some background information on Knight saying that he was the head coach at New Boston High School in Texas for the past two years, and that he has also coached at Pleasant Grove High School in Texarkana and College Station High School in Texas. He finished by saying that Coach Knight is from Bryant and attended Bryant High School.

Coach Knight then took over the floor to give more information about himself and his plans for the Malvern baseball team. Knight began by saying that coming back to Arkansas is a dream come true.

Read more from this story in Thursday's July 18, 2019 MDR.