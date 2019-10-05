Lions no match for Curley Wolves

The Bismarck Lions lost the battle with the Prescott Curly Wolves, 56-7 on Friday, October 4, 2019 on the road.

The Lions received the opening kick and the Curly Wolves stopped the Lions at their own 27-yard line.

Prescott made the first score of the evening with 9 minutes to go in the first quarter. After the good PAT, the Curly Wolves led 7-0.

The Curly Wolves rebounded to their first touchdown with a second touchdown and PAT with 7 minutes to go in the first quarter.

With 4 minutes to go in the first quarter, Prescott’s Derrium Thompson made a third touchdown and Luis Rabadan’s PAT was good. The Lions trailed the Curly Wolves 21-0.

With only 1 minute left in the first quarter the Curly Wolves rushed for a touchdown with a PAT, to bring the score to 28-0. Prescott managed to take possession of the ball again and score an additional touchdown and PAT ending the first quarter score at 32-0

In the second quarter with 11 minutes left on the clock, the Curly Wolves rushed for another touchdown and good PAT, making the score 42-0.

The Lions received the Curly Wolves kick and took a first down at their own 36-yard line with 10 minutes on the clock. But possession of the ball was quickly turned over to Prescott. A pass was completed to Jacaylon Zachery for a touchdown, and a good PAT brought the score to 49-0, where it remained for the remainder of the first half.

In the third, the Lions managed to get the ball to the Prescot 5 yard line, but were unable to score.

Prescott scored once more in the fourth quarter to lead 56-0.

With 4 minutes left of the clock Bismarck gained momentum and yardage taking the ball to Prescott’s 23-yard line. Bismarck’s Braden Shuffield rushed for a touchdown with 1 minute left of play on the clock. The PAT was good for a score of 56-7, in favor of Prescott.