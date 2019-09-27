Lions return to action hosting Camden Harmony Grove

The Bismarck Lions football team will be returning to action on Friday, September 27, 2019. The Lions kickoff 5-3A Conference play hosting the Camden Harmony Grove Hornets. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

During their first three games for non-conference play, the Lions were able to secure two victories while losing one game. The Lions were able to defeat Cutter Morning Star 33-20 at Eagle Field to kick off the 2019 season, then beat Baptist Prep 32-18 for their 2019 season home opener. The Lions only loss in non-conference play came to the Poyen Indians.

The Lions were on the road against the Indians and fell short of victory 30-14. The Lions held the lead deep into the third quarter before allowing the Indians three unanswered touchdowns to win the game.

For their non-conference schedule, the Lions were able to accumulate a total of 909 yards of offense. The Lions had 471 yards passing and 438 yards rushing and scored 11 touchdowns. Through those three games, the Lions gave up a total of 933 yards and 11 touchdowns to opponents.

Coming off a bye week, the Lions should be well rested as they face the Camden Harmony Grove Hornets. The Hornets are currently 2-1 for the 2019 season. The Hornets won their season opener 30-26 against Junction City. Then went on the road to defeat Bearden 54-0. In their final non-conference game, the Hornets lost to Fordyce 46-22.

During their non-conference start to the 2019 season, the Hornets have racked up a total of 651 yards with 235 passing yards and 416 rushing yards. The Hornets have also scored 14 touchdowns this season.

In the Hornets final non-conference loss against Fordyce, the Hornets were held to 170 total yards and three touchdowns. The Hornet defense gave up 418 yards to Fordyce with 162 passing yards and 256 rushing yards. Fordyce was also able to score seven touchdowns against the Hornets.

In 2018, the Hornets were new to the 5-3A Conference and posed a threat as the newcomer. The Hornets went 7-3 in the regular season, 2-1 in non-conference and 5-2 in conference. Their only two conference losses came to Prescott and Smackover. The Hornets then went deep into the 3A State Playoffs. The Hornets defeated Barton 62-36 in the first round and Glen Rose 47-28 in the second round. The Hornets lost 43-22 to Booneville in the third round.

In 2018, the Hornets defeated the Lions 61-19. The Hornets were able to score nine touchdowns and rack up 454 total yards. The Lions were held to three touchdowns and 214 total yards.

This season, the Hornets remain as a force in the 5-3A Conference. The Hornets are picked to finish second in the conference by Hooten’s. The Lions are picked to finish seventh in the conference this season.