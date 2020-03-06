Lions start season with 15-0 win over Eagles

In five innings, the Bismarck Lions baseball team was able to shutout the Cutter Morning Star Eagles to start the 2020 season off in the win column.

The Lions took an early lead after scoring seven runs in the first inning. The Lions continued to dominate and defeated the Eagles 15-0 on Thursday. The Lions excelled on the mound with freshman Ian Smith. Smith pitched three innings, faced 10 batters, and had nine stirkeouts.

Bismarck head baseball coach Bryan Lee said he was proud of how the Lions performed against the Eagles. The Lions will now take the winning momentum into their next game on the road against Centerpoint on Monday at 4:30 p.m.