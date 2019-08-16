Lions welcome Father Samy

The Malvern Lions Club had Arolciasamy Irodayara also known as Father Samy as their guest speaker during their weekly meeting, Tuesday, August 13, 2019. Father Samy is a Catholic priest from India.

Father Samy began his presentation by explaining his name. He said that he is from India, where having long names is a part of the culture. He said that his full name has a total of 31 letters in it. He said that until he applied for his passport, he wouldn’t spell out his full name. He joked with Lions members saying he told his parents “You should have thought about my name.” As a part of the culture in India, a name has three parts. The first part is the house name, then the father’s name, and then the first name.

Read more from this story in Friday's August 16, 2019 MDR newspaper edition.