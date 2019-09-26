Literacy Council of HSC ready to help you read

The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County opened its doors to the community on Tuesday, September 24, 2019 while hosting an open house for its grand re-opening at the center's new location at 1420 Potts Street in Malvern.

The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County helps adults who either cannot read or who have a very low reading ability. This happens because of several reasons such as — lack of opportunity to learn to read as a child, learning problems, or learning differences. The READ Program/Literacy Council of Hot Spring County, Inc., which is [Reading Education Advancement] is currently providing services to help individuals enhance their learning skills, abilities and level of reading.

For more information about the Literacy Council of Hot Spring County or to become a literacy tutor or to donate, call (501) 229-1686 or stop by the office at 1420 Potts Street in Malvern. Operation hours for the Literacy Council are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week. The office is closed on Friday, but by appointments only.

The Literacy Council also accept walk-ins if requesting assistance for help with reading or writing skills at the office.