The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County (READ Program) will be hosting a Lip Sync Contest fundraiser event on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club located at 1840 W. Moline Street in Malvern. Admission is $10 per person with the exception of infants.

