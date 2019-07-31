Literacy Council progresses with new location

The READ Program/Literacy Council of Hot Spring County, Inc., which is [Reading Education Advancement] is currently providing services to help individuals enhance their learning skills, abilities and level of reading.

The Literacy Council of HSC, Inc. has a new location for operation located at 1420 Potts Street in Malvern.

The READ Program/Literacy Council offers many educational services. The programs' services range from basic literacy for adults to peer-tutoring for children; English as a Second Language (ESL) to learning differences screening.

The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County helps adults who either cannot read or who have a very low reading ability. This happens because of several reasons such as— lack of opportunity to learn to read as a child, learning problems, or learning differences.

Kathaleen Cole, new director of the READ Program/Literacy Council of Hot Spring County is enthused about having the opportunity to fulfill this position; in hopes to help individuals prosper to upgrade their level of reading. Cole has been the director since April 2019. Through the Arkansas Department of Education, she is a retired administrator in the Arkansas public school system with a high advance educational level background. She has a Master's degree with eight different certifications—Middle School Social Studies- grade level 5-8; Elementary-grade level 1-6; Special Ed. Inst. Specialist-grade level 4-12; Special Ed. Ech. Inst. Specialist-grade level PK-4; Elementary Principal-grade level K-9; Secondary Principal-grade level 5-12; Career Ser. Special Population-grade level 7-12; and Curriculum Specialist-grade level K-12.

Cole's experience as a special education teacher helps impact individuals who may need learning assistance through the Literacy Council. She taught special education in the Malvern public school district and is very familiar with the area.

Cole feels there is a need and purpose to know how to read in life. She loves having the opportunity to work with people on matters such as improving their abilities to read productively. As an educator, Cole loved working with kids and helping their development of learning skills improve throughout her teaching career. Her teaching background as a special education teacher in the public school system contributes well to individuals who seek help in the READ Program/Literacy Council of Hot Spring County.

Individuals who seek help from the READ Program grasp the opportunity to develop a broad background of learning skills to create more opportunities to have a more sufficient and adequate life.

Vickie McNess, volunteer of the READ Program/Literacy Council is qualified to help individuals who need help with reading and writing skills since she has completed a certified volunteer management course.

Cole and McNess are currently helping individuals with reading skills at the Literacy Council office. They evaluate the level of reading for individuals who seek the need of learning how to read. Individuals may learn up to a 5.9 reading level, which is close to a six grade level.

The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County are requesting for dependable, willing and dedicated volunteers to help tutor at the Literacy Council office.

The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County is an non-profit organization funded through grants and donations. The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County is accepting donations. They've received a grant from Dollar General and several other donations.

For more information about the Literacy Council of Hot Spring County or to become a literacy tutor or to donate, call (501) 229-1686 or stop by the office at 1420 Potts Street in Malvern. Operation hours for the Literacy Council are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday through Thursday each week. The office is closed on Friday, but by appointments only. The Literacy Council also accept walk-ins if requesting assistance for help with reading or writing skills at the office.

The Literacy Council of Hot Spring County is in the process of having a re-grand opening in September and also a fundraiser event of a haunted house in October.