Local artist’s art at HSC Judge’s office

In 2003 Artist Anita (Copeland) Bogard’s friend talked her into taking an evening art class at National Park College. She started painting with acrylic paints, but in 2009 she discovered pastels and fell in love with the medium.

A pastel work currently hangs in the Hot Spring County Judge’s office in the HSC Courthouse.

The work is a building that was thought to once be a barn in the Lambert area, near DeGray Lake. Bogard found the photo in some old photos, and thought she would draw the structure as part of a time past in Hot Spring County.

She said some believe that the building perhaps belonged to the Hill family and was a wood working barn.

Bogard said she enjoys painting and drawing animals and flowers.

Her work is displayed in Whittington Gallery at 307 Whittington Ave in Hot Springs. Bogard’s work can also be found at AnitaBogard.com or by following her on Facebook.

Bogard is a graduate of Bismarck High School. Her mother worked as a teacher at Bismarck School for more than 30 years.

Bogard is a member of the Traditional Art Guild in Hot Springs and the Arkansas Pastel Society.