Clare Graham (left) and Sky Hughes examine a scarf made by Kim Shaffer of Chez Fur Fiber Farm from alpaca fiber harvest at the farm during the Ouachita River Art Guild of Hot Spring County meeting on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Coffee Records. The guild will hold its next meeting on Monday, March 18 at the Malvern-Hot Spring County Library. All artists are welcome.

See Thursday's MDR for the full story.