Local cadets participate in JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge

The United States Army JROTC held its annual JROTC Cadet Leadership Challenge (JCLC) at Robinson Maneuver Training center from 3 -8 June 2018. The annual camp is host to approximately 550 high school students and cadre from 25 schools across Arkansas and 18 Shelby County schools from the Memphis area. The JCLC Camp includes many leadership training activities. Some of the most popular are the obstacle course, obstacle crossing, Cadet Fitness Challenge, survival, land navigation, rappelling, Leadership Reaction Course, water survival and drown proofing. Ten Malvern High School Leopard Battalion Cadets attended JCLC including Cadets Zach Brown, Delvyn Culp, Abreanna Dickerson, Allen Douglas, Domenique Harper, Alex Hunter, Shay Juniel, Sydney Martin, Alex Noble, and Balana Vanliew. Juniel was the over-all Female Fitness Champion at JCLC. She was first place finisher in pull-ups with 5 repetitions and the one mile run with a time of 7 minutes and 8 seconds. Cadet Sydney Martin received a special gold t-shirt as a member of the Best Platoon- 2nd Platoon. The cadets were accompanied by their Instructors, Colonel Pat Daniel, U.S. Army Retired, and Sergeant First Class Henry Mitchell, U.S. Army Retired. The Malvern High School Army JROTC program is entering its 25th year on July 1, 2018.