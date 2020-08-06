Local church spreading gospel abroad through pandemic

The Calvary Church Of God In Christ Church in Malvern are extending its ministry to spread the gospel to people in seven other countries in the eastern Caribbean. The church is planning to ship out hundreds of bibles and hymnals to people in need to churches as well as other places in the Caribbean.

Bishop Robert G. Rudolph, Jr., pastor of Calvary Church Of God In Christ Church feels this is an honor to be in a leadership position with his church family to help others worldwide. As the nation is facing challenging tasks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Calvary Church Of God In Christ feels passionate to still find a way to help people and spread God’s word.

Rudolph mentioned, on November 11, 2019, he was appointed as Jurisdictional Prelate of the Sint Maarten Rehoboth Ecclesiastical Jurisdiction, Church Of God In Christ, Inc. While fulfilling this role, Rudolph provides executive direction and leadership to eastern Caribbean churches and ministries. Read more in Thursdays August 6 MDR newspaper edition.