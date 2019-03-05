Local churches celebrate Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday is a Christian holy day of prayer, fasting, and repentance. It is preceded by Shrove Tuesday and falls on the first day of Lent, the six weeks of penitence before Easter. Ash Wednesday is observed by many Christians, including Anglicans, Episcopalians, Lutherans, Old Catholics, Methodists, Presbyterians, Roman Catholics, and some Baptists.

First Presbyterian Church

On Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church will offer a traditional Ash Wednesday Service with the imposition of ashes. In the Christian tradition, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, the six weeks leading up to Easter. As a time of self-reflection for believers, Lent is often marked by prayer and this year the church will journey through the Psalms of Ascent (Psalms 120-134) for guidance on our journey to Easter.

These psalms were a songbook used by the people of God as they ascended and journeyed as pilgrims to worship God on special occasions. Ash Wednesday provides a reminder of our humanity and weakness, while recalling that God knows us and calls us children of God.

Rev. Courtney Bacon-Latina and the congregation invites everyone in the community to join us for this service! The church address is 707 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Malvern between the Post Office and Wester Sizzlin.

Rockport UMC

Rockport UMC will be having an Ash Wednesday Service on March 6.

The church will be serving soup and sandwiches starting at 6 p.m. with the service follow at 7 p.m.

Everyone is cordially invited to attend this special event which starts the Lenten Season. For more info, please call Lynette at (501) 467-0919.