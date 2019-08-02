Local governments discuss business

The Hot Spring County Intergovernmental Council met Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at the Malvern/Hot Spring County Chamber of Commerce Community Room.

Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton, along with City of Malvern Mayor Brenda J. Weldon, City of Donaldson Mayor Mitchell Burnett and Malvern Fire Department Chief Jeremy Harper, met with representatives from Rockport, Glen Rose and Magnet Cove Volunteer Fire Departments to discuss a matter pertaining to the Perla Volunteer Fire Department—inactive.

Before any business was discussed, County Judge Thornton called the meeting to order, followed by the invocation/prayer by Mayor Weldon with the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll call was given by Hot Spring County Clerk Sandy Boyette.

Following the discussion of the inactivity of the Perla Volunteer Fire Department, County Judge Thornton requested to get legal council before making a decision due to not having a full quorum present.

County Judge Thornton felt the need to look at all the best options to handle the situation.

It was understood that Perla Volunteer Fire Department has been inactive for several years in Hot Spring County.

County Judge Thornton appreciated all representatives of each volunteer fire departments who brought forth their concerns to the council for discussion.

It was suggested by County Judge Thornton that September 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. be the next Hot Spring County Intergovernmental Council meeting.

After all business was discussed, the meeting was adjourned.