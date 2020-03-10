Local hospital prepares for coronavirus

While local healthcare professional say the risk is still low for residents of Hot Spring County, they are taking precautions for the new coronavirus.

“We are reaffirming our commitment to the safety of those we serve in our healthcare system by implementing measures to help minimize possible impacts,” said Dr. Amanda Novack, infectious diseases physician and medical director of infection prevention for Baptist Health.

Protocols being implemented or expanded upon at Baptist Health include:

• Adhering to a long-standing practice of travel screening at all points of entry. In addition, the hospital is limiting visitors permitted in the intensive care departments, as well as, the women’s and children's departments.

• Identifying a precise workflow for the placement and treatment of any “person under investigation” to minimize risk of exposure to other patients or healthcare workers.

• Conserving medical supplies and personal protective equipment that might be in short supply in the coming months – either as a result of Chinese manufacturing impacts or increased demand worldwide.

Communicating education across our healthcare system on the basics of infection prevention, including hand hygiene, cough etiquette and proper use of personal protective equipment.

Updating Baptist Health’s plans and policies for emergency preparedness, surge capacity and influenza pandemic scenarios.

At Encore Healthcare and Rehabilitation, officials have decided to postpone large community event until further notice.

“We are following every safety precaution by enforcing strict preventative measures,” according to the organization.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, there have not been confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas. Six people had negative test and currently 99 people are being monitored with daily check-ins and guidance.

Across the country, there have been 164 total cases of COVID-19. Eleven people have died from the virus and 19 states have reported cases.

COVID-19 is a new coronavirus that was first detected in China. Symptoms of the virus can range from mild to severe and include fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Individuals are encouraged to call a doctor if they develop symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19 or if they have recently traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of the virus.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in people and many different species of animals. Many people are only familiar with COVID-19, but other coronaviruses were first identified in the mid-1960s.

Some of these viruses cause mild illness like a common cold.

Patients with COVID-19 will be evaluated and cared for differently than patients with common coronavirus diagnosis, according to the CDC.

More information about COVID-19 is available on the CDC’s website.