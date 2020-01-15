Local man charged with attempted production of child pornography

Johnathan Williams of Malvern was arrested on Tuesday, January 14 by the Hot Spring County Sheriff’s Office and transferred to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) custody on Wednesday, January 15.

Williams is charged with Attempted Production of Child Pornography, according to the FBI Little Rock Branch.

Williams was a counselor at Malvern High School for the 2018-2019 school year. He resigned in August of 2019.

The Malvern School District gave the following statement on Wednesday — “Malvern School District has and will continue to cooperate with the FBI’s investigation of this matter. Since the allegations did not involve district students the involvement of the district has been minimal. The District did not receive any complaints or concerns of Williams while he was with the district. The District will continue to cooperate in any criminal investigations. The District’s No. 1 priority is the safety and welfare of its students.”

